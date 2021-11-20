We want to know your questions about end of life wishes

The Dayton Daily News will be publishing a story on Sunday on how to have a conversation with your loved ones about your heath care wishes if you couldn’t speak for yourself.
While 92% of Americans say it’s important to discuss their wishes for end-of-life care, only 32% have had such a conversation. About 95% of Americans say they would be willing to talk about their wishes, and 53% even say they’d be relieved to discuss it, according to a 2018 national survey by The Conversation Project.
We want to write an article helping readers who want to have this conversation but haven’t yet.
For this article, we’d like to know what questions readers want answered.
- Do you have questions about how to start a conversation about end of life wishes?
- Do you know what questions are important to ask?
- Do you know what paperwork is needed after you’ve had the conversation? Or how those forms should be stored in case of an emergency?
What else do you want to know? Let reporter Kaitlin Schroeder know at kaitlin.schroeder@coxinc.com or 937-610-7386.
Some readers have likely also had the conversation about end of life wishes with their loved ones or had to use this information to make decisions. If you have and have advice for others about how to get the conversation started or what you’d like other people to know, we’d also like to hear from you.
About the Author