Urgent care facility in Huber Heights to reopen Monday after crash

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

WellNow Urgent Care in Huber Heights will reopen Monday after a car crash last September temporarily closed it.

The urgent care has been closed for repairs over the last several months, Denise Styerwalt, the strategic communications consultant for WellNow Urgent Care, said.

A car crash into the urgent care left two people injured last year, which resulted in the urgent care temporarily closing.

Explore2 injured after vehicle crashed into Huber Heights urgent care

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is at noon Friday where guests can tour the facility and speak with WellNow Urgent Care and WellNow Research representatives.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to treat non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, Styerwalt said.

WellNow Urgent Care is at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

