West Carrollton aims to sell properties to ‘infuse new energy’ into neighborhoods

West Carrollton has had the properties listed as available on its website for several years, he said. It now has 13 sites that are available.

“Given the housing crunch and lack of product in the marketplace, this is one of the way the builders and investors are filling the gap,” he said. “Again, these are scattered lots and it typically a bit more difficult to get someone interested in building on scattered as the logistics and efficiency in building multiple houses in one location is missing. We think it’s a good opportunity for West Carrollton and the neighborhoods where the houses are being built.”

Another benefit is that the city, which now mows and maintains the lots, will be able to divest itself of the lots and free up resources that can redirected to other duties, he said.

West Carrollton City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading of the ordinances aimed at selling the property during tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting. It would then vote on the measure at its next regularly scheduled meeting May 11.