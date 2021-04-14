West Carrollton expands fire department staffing as part of levy promise

City officials previously said the levy was aimed at stabilizing the department’s emergency response times by hiring four additional full-time firefighter/paramedics as well as increasing the incentive pay and benefits for part-time positions.

The city’s former operating model for its fire department saw it heavily dependent on part-time firefighters and saw the temporary closures of services or stations.

Prior to the four new full-time hires, the department was staffed with nine career personnel, Van Antwerp said. West Carrollton Fire Department now consists of 13 career personnel — one chief, three captains, and nine firefighters — and 17 part-time personnel.

In 2016, West Carrollton’s Fire Department had about 45 part-time and seven full-time staff, he previously said. The number of part-time staff dropped to 35 and 25 in 2017 and 2018, respectively, before dipping to 22 in 2019, Barnett previously said.