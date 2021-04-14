West Carrollton extends tax filing deadline

During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, City Manager Brad Townsend said West Carrollton has extended the date to file 2020 city income tax returns to June 15.

“While there is an extension to the deadline, we strongly encourage individuals to file their returns as soon as they have their tax information ready.” Finance Director Tom Reilly said in a statement. “The finance department is available to help and will prepare your city income taxes for free; and no appointment is needed.”