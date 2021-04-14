West Carrollton extends tax filing deadline

The city of West Carrollton has extended its income tax filing deadline in response to state and federal tax filing deadline extension announcements.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, City Manager Brad Townsend said West Carrollton has extended the date to file 2020 city income tax returns to June 15.
“While there is an extension to the deadline, we strongly encourage individuals to file their returns as soon as they have their tax information ready.” Finance Director Tom Reilly said in a statement. “The finance department is available to help and will prepare your city income taxes for free; and no appointment is needed.”
All residents 18 and older are required to file a city income tax return even if no tax is owed. All returns must be postmarked by June 15 to be considered filed on time.
Detailed information and tax forms are available at www.westcarrollton.org/filetaxes.
The city’s tax department can prepare and file a city return free of charge, but only City of West Carrollton taxes, not federal or state.
Three options are available to citizens needing assistance filing their 2020 City of West Carrollton Income taxes:
- Stop by West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., with tax information anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. This week, hours will be extended to 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Townsend said Tuesday.
- Submit tax information via email to financedir@westcarrollton.org. Omit the Social Security number prior to emailing.
- Drop tax information into the drop box at the Civic Center.
For more information or questions, call 937-859-8288, write to financedir@westcarrollton.org or visit www.westcarrollton.org/filetaxes.