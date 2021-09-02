West Carrollton elementary school closes after death of staff member

A West Carrollton elementary school closed Thursday after a staff member died unexpectedly.
“It is with great sadness the school district announces the loss of Curt Mullins,” read a statement on West Carrollton City Schools’ Facebook page. “He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early this morning prior to the opening of school. Emergency responders were present at the school.”
Mullins is listed as the head custodian at Harold Schnell Elementary on the district’s website.
The district closed Harold Schnell Elementary due to the timing of the incident.
“Notification was sent out on our Facebook page, web page and One Call system,” the statement read. “We will be releasing additional information soon regarding our friend and colleague.”
