West Carrollton schools to allow trained staff to access gun safes

The West Carrollton School Board passed a resolution Wednesday to allow trained staff to access guns in safes located in the school, dubbing the volunteer group its “District Response Team.”
According to a release, volunteers would have to complete an interview process, have or obtain a concealed carry license, which includes a yearly background check, complete the state minimum 24 hours of training and eight-hour annual recertification. The district said it plans for volunteers to exceed minimum training hours, but did not specify how much.
Staff members on the team and law enforcement officials will then be able to access firearm safes in hidden locations around the buildings, the release said.
The district said it will keep team member names confidential to “maintain and protect the integrity of the school safety plan.”
West Carrollton School Board President Joe Cox said the resolution would add another level of security to its buildings, and added, “We have been following the trends happening locally and in schools across the country. We feel this is the right decision for our students and staff.”
Cox also pointed to similar resolutions in area districts like Bellbrook, Mad River and Sidney.
Bellbrook voted to create an armed volunteer response team in September. The qualifications for the Bellbrook team similarly included an interview and background check, but also explicitly required a mental health screening, 40 hours of training and passing the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s live-fire qualification test.
About the Author