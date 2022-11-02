dayton-daily-news logo
X

West Carrollton schools to allow trained staff to access gun safes

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

West Carrollton
By
1 hour ago

The West Carrollton School Board passed a resolution Wednesday to allow trained staff to access guns in safes located in the school, dubbing the volunteer group its “District Response Team.”

According to a release, volunteers would have to complete an interview process, have or obtain a concealed carry license, which includes a yearly background check, complete the state minimum 24 hours of training and eight-hour annual recertification. The district said it plans for volunteers to exceed minimum training hours, but did not specify how much.

ExploreRELATED: Bellbrook school board authorizes creation of armed Active Shooter Response Team

Staff members on the team and law enforcement officials will then be able to access firearm safes in hidden locations around the buildings, the release said.

The district said it will keep team member names confidential to “maintain and protect the integrity of the school safety plan.”

West Carrollton School Board President Joe Cox said the resolution would add another level of security to its buildings, and added, “We have been following the trends happening locally and in schools across the country. We feel this is the right decision for our students and staff.”

ExploreFew area schools plan to arm teachers, point to security measures already in place

Cox also pointed to similar resolutions in area districts like Bellbrook, Mad River and Sidney.

Bellbrook voted to create an armed volunteer response team in September. The qualifications for the Bellbrook team similarly included an interview and background check, but also explicitly required a mental health screening, 40 hours of training and passing the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s live-fire qualification test.

In Other News
1
West Carrollton finance director to retire in October
2
West Carrollton partners with developers for river district project
3
West Carrollton Police Department wins national award in officer safety
4
West Carrollton extends tax filing deadline
5
West Carrollton expands fire department staffing as part of levy...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top