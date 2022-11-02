West Carrollton schools to allow trained staff to access gun safes

According to a release, volunteers would have to complete an interview process, have or obtain a concealed carry license, which includes a yearly background check, complete the state minimum 24 hours of training and eight-hour annual recertification. The district said it plans for volunteers to exceed minimum training hours, but did not specify how much.

Staff members on the team and law enforcement officials will then be able to access firearm safes in hidden locations around the buildings, the release said.