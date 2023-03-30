West Carrollton’s summer concert series, family events announced

West Carrollton has an eventful summer planned with several outings for the whole family. The city’s recently announced summer calendar includes the return of “Sandmazing” and the city’s summer concert series among other family-friendly events.
The festivities will kick off with the first show of the summer concert series on May 25 featuring The Fries Band. The monthly series will have a new lineup for every show, including Arctic Clam on June 8, Velvet Crush on July 13 and Stranger 80′s Band on Aug. 17. The concert series will wrap up on Sept. 30 with Rockin’ the River, a beneift concert which proceeds go to the Montgomery County’s Law Enforcement Memorial Association. Who’s Bad, a Michael Jackson cover band, will headline the show alongside opening act Distant Cousinz, a food truck rally, a fireworks show and other events.
Internationally renowned sand sculptors will visit West Carrollton from May 29 to June 2 to build multiple sand sculptures weighing in at 10 tons and one 30-ton sculpture.
Kids can take part in a Free Kids Day on June 3 complete with bounce houses, face painting, a zipline, food trucks, photo booths, water slides and more activities. All three events will be held across from the West Carrollton Fire Station located at 1 South Elm St.
Families can build and fly their own kite at WIlson Park for the Let’s Go Fly a Kite event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17.
“We continue to enhance our events program to match the excitement of the planned growth of West Carrollton with the new development and the white water park,” said Brad Townsend, City Manager of West Carrollton. “It’s an exciting lineup of summer events for the West Carrollton. We hope that residents and visitors will take advantage of these opportunities to come together, enjoy great entertainment and support our local community.”
New this year is what the city is calling “First Thursday,” which will showcase local craft, food and arts vendors on the first Thursday of every month starting in June and concluding in September.
The city is also offering events this spring leading up to its summer festivities. The city will celebrate Easter with an egg hunt April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the West Carrollton Soccer Complex, located at 4800 Hydraulic Road. Programming to educate all ages about prescription drug misuse will be held April 18, The Great Paint Escape will be held April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Carrollton branch of the Dayton Metro Library, Bicycle Fun Day will celebrate Bicycle Safety Month on May 6, and women can take a self-defense class with mom for Mother’s Day on May 13.
For more details and a full calendar of events, visit http://www.westcarrolltonevents.com/.
