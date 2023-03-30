West Carrollton’s summer concert series, family events announced

Families can build and fly their own kite at WIlson Park for the Let’s Go Fly a Kite event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17.

“We continue to enhance our events program to match the excitement of the planned growth of West Carrollton with the new development and the white water park,” said Brad Townsend, City Manager of West Carrollton. “It’s an exciting lineup of summer events for the West Carrollton. We hope that residents and visitors will take advantage of these opportunities to come together, enjoy great entertainment and support our local community.”

New this year is what the city is calling “First Thursday,” which will showcase local craft, food and arts vendors on the first Thursday of every month starting in June and concluding in September.

The city is also offering events this spring leading up to its summer festivities. The city will celebrate Easter with an egg hunt April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the West Carrollton Soccer Complex, located at 4800 Hydraulic Road. Programming to educate all ages about prescription drug misuse will be held April 18, The Great Paint Escape will be held April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Carrollton branch of the Dayton Metro Library, Bicycle Fun Day will celebrate Bicycle Safety Month on May 6, and women can take a self-defense class with mom for Mother’s Day on May 13.

For more details and a full calendar of events, visit http://www.westcarrolltonevents.com/.