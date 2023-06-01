70 tons of sand and a day of fun at West Carrollton’s Sandmazing Free Kids Day

Sandmazing is just one very popular piece of the puzzle.

“Sandmazing has long been our most requested family event, and we are so happy that West Carrollton has embraced it and made it their own again this year,” said Cheryl Dillin with Dillin Events. “We are turning up the ability to cool down this year with some exciting water slides and a very special treat from the West Carrollton Fire Department with a Hose Off.”

Kids can also enjoy a giant fun slide, a cool off zone with shade, face painting, a zip line, bounce houses, water slides, a photo booth and much more. The local police and fire station will also be participating in the festivities.

Food trucks for the whole family will be parked at the event, including Kona Ice, Batter Up Funnel Cakes, Lil Tiki Weenies, McNasty’s, Rolling Indulgence and El Meson. Adults can support Lady Pirates Softball by taking part in the Parent’s Beer Garden.

“We are always trying to ‘up the game’ with this event. Each year we change it up so it stays fresh and even if you went last year, you won’t be seeing, doing or eating the exact same thing as last year,” said Kayla Long with Dillin Events. “It really is wonderful to make this fun, safe and happy place for families to bring their kids and enjoy for the day.”

HOW TO GO

What: West Carrollton’s second annual Sandmazing Kids Day

When: Saturday, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton

More information: For additional details, visit https://www.westcarrollton.org/Sandmazing.