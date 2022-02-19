West Carrollton hosting Mardi Gras festivities

West Carrollton will be hosting the start of Mardi Gras in the Carrollton Centre area March 1.
The block party is on the North Elm Street between Central Avenue and Main Street downtown.
The event is 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks from Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Claybourne Grille, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and McNasty’s, according to a press release from the City of West Carrollton’s office. There will also be a Dayton Mobile DJ.
“We’re very excited to hold our first event of the year in our downtown area,” Public Relations Director Heidi Van Antwerp said. “West Carrollton high school art students have been painting the windows down the block to get us ready for the party and we can’t wait to dress in our purple, green and gold.”
People attending the event early will receive Mardi Gras beads and masks along with a delicacy called “King cup cakes.” Balloon animals, face painting and mini-floats for children are also expected to be among some of the activities.
“This event is for the whole family. Dress up, put on your beads and masks, come grab dinner, maybe dance a little and have a whole lot of fun while we celebrate Fat Tuesday,” said Pegge Bellamy, the event coordinator.
About the Author