Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

West Carrollton hosting Mardi Gras festivities

West Carrollton upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. City of West Carrollton.

caption arrowCaption
West Carrollton upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. City of West Carrollton.

Local News
By Holly Souther
31 minutes ago

West Carrollton will be hosting the start of Mardi Gras in the Carrollton Centre area March 1.

The block party is on the North Elm Street between Central Avenue and Main Street downtown.

The event is 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks from Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Claybourne Grille, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and McNasty’s, according to a press release from the City of West Carrollton’s office. There will also be a Dayton Mobile DJ.

“We’re very excited to hold our first event of the year in our downtown area,” Public Relations Director Heidi Van Antwerp said. “West Carrollton high school art students have been painting the windows down the block to get us ready for the party and we can’t wait to dress in our purple, green and gold.”

People attending the event early will receive Mardi Gras beads and masks along with a delicacy called “King cup cakes.” Balloon animals, face painting and mini-floats for children are also expected to be among some of the activities.

“This event is for the whole family. Dress up, put on your beads and masks, come grab dinner, maybe dance a little and have a whole lot of fun while we celebrate Fat Tuesday,” said Pegge Bellamy, the event coordinator.

In Other News
1
Shop Hannah’s grand reopening is Saturday
2
Clues to COVID surges in Ohio may be hidden in our sewage
3
One person dies after rollover crash in Dayton
4
No one knows what’s next for Ohio House, Senate maps
5
CDC mulling changing mask guidelines; how local policies might be...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top