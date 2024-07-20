West Carrollton looking to hire for new assistant city manager job

“As West Carrollton focuses on ambitious projects such as the whitewater park and new opportunities like the River District, this role is essential to enhancing our capacity to support and grow our local businesses and support existing city staff and services,” Holloway said. “The assistant city manager will play a crucial part in fostering relationships with key stakeholders, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring economic growth.

“On the human resources front, this role will be instrumental in developing our workforce, optimizing processes, and retaining top-tier talent, strengthening the foundation of our city’s continued growth and prosperity.”

The salary range for the position is $3,709.19 to $4,740.50 bi-weekly depending on one’s qualifications, according to the city’s online job post. That’s between $96,439 and $123,253 annually.

West Carrollton last had an assistant city manager in 2003, Holloway said. The position was re-established in the 2024 Personnel Classification and Rates of Pay Ordinance approved last November.

“We were fortunate to have an experienced professional like Mike Lucking leading our economic development efforts for nearly nine years,” Holloway said.

The person hired “will have significant experience and in-depth knowledge of economic development, community revitalization, planning, real estate strategies, and human resources,” the city said in its online job post. “The ideal candidate will be a problem solver who can see the big picture and collaborate with the City Manager in accomplishing City goals and objectives.”

He or she will “perform a variety of complex supervisory, administrative, executive and professional work; drafting and presenting legislation” to West Carrollton City Council. The assistant administrator also will review, analyze, draft and interpret various city codes, plus direct, manage and supervise the city’s economic development, human resources and leads special projects as assigned.