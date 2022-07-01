West Carrollton man killed in head-on Dayton crash Thursday

A 53-year-old West Carrollton man died after a crash on Harshman Road in Dayton on Thursday.
Gary Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene, according Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Roberson was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer north on Harshman Road just south of state Route 4. The Ford crossed the center line and hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, according to a crash report filed by Dayton Police Department.
The driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger, a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
It was one of at least two fatal crashes in Montgomery County on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday morning Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a tanker truck and box truck in Harrison Twp.
A 2019 International box truck on Webster Street collided with a tanker truck at the Needmore Road intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash resulted in both vehicles catching fire.
The man driving the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.
