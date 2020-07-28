West Carrollton man who used ‘Kik’ app to receive child porn gets 16 years

A 36-year-old West Carrollton man who used the Kik social media app to receive images of sexual abuse of children will spend the next 16 years in prison in a federal child pornography case.
Robert L. Hudson was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton. He was charged in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in February.
Hudson used a Kik messenger account to receive and distribute child pornography from others, and used the online account to communicate with others about child sexual exploitation. according to a release from United States Attorney David M. Devillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
In one conversation, Hudson said he viewed child pornography with babies as young as 6 months and that he engaged in sexual activities with a 12-year-old boy. Hudson and the other user discussed finding and abusing young boys, including ways to “lure them in,” the release stated.