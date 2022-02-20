West Carrollton mourns former city manager G. Tracy Williams

Williams served as the city manager for West Carrollton for 30 years from 1977 to 2007, according to a press release from the City of West Carrollton’s office. He also served in different roles in California, Arizona, and Colorado as well as in the U.S. Army, the release said. In addition, Williams graduated from Ball State University and received his master’s degree from Brigham Young University, according to the press release.

“Tracy was well known for his enthusiasm, energy, and sincere caring for the citizens of the community. Several words of his commitment come to my mind - honesty, integrity, interest and dedication,” West Carrollton’s Mayor Jeff Sanner said who knew Williams from his tenure, the release said.