West Carrollton mourns former city manager G. Tracy Williams

West Carrollton is mourning the death of former city manager G. Tracy Williams, a friend and a colleague, who passed away on Feb. 16.
Williams served as the city manager for West Carrollton for 30 years from 1977 to 2007, according to a press release from the City of West Carrollton’s office. He also served in different roles in California, Arizona, and Colorado as well as in the U.S. Army, the release said. In addition, Williams graduated from Ball State University and received his master’s degree from Brigham Young University, according to the press release.
“Tracy was well known for his enthusiasm, energy, and sincere caring for the citizens of the community. Several words of his commitment come to my mind - honesty, integrity, interest and dedication,” West Carrollton’s Mayor Jeff Sanner said who knew Williams from his tenure, the release said.
Williams was recognized by the Dayton Area Managers’ for Public Manager of the Year for the Miami Valley in 2002 and was inducted into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the West Carrollton Education Foundation, the release said. The Dayton Area Managers Association, the Ohio City Management Association and the International City/County Management Association recognized Williams for excellence in city management, according to the release.
Tracy Williams called West Carrollton his home for 45 years and remained community involved through volunteering, the release said.
“He was a dedicated and compassionate leader who worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life in West Carrollton and the whole Miami Valley region,” Sanner said.
