West Carrollton Police Department wins national award in officer safety

“Having officers return home safely, both mentally and physically, is an important consideration when implementing these programs,” read a release from the WCPD. “The department fervently strives to keep pace with the advances in technology and equipment and proactively engages employees in initiatives that increase their overall wellness and safety.”

Officers have responded positively to the implemented programs, the department said. Officers are able to make suggestions and submit new ideas to a Recommendation Committee, who presents them to the chief of police. The on-duty workout program is one of the ideas implemented as a result of the Recommendation Committee.