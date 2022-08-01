West Carrollton school board member dies

West Carrollton school district is mourning the loss of one of the members of its board of education.
Don Henry died this morning, according to the district, which announced the news on its Facebook page this afternoon.
“Mr. Henry has been a part of West Carrollton Schools for many years prior to becoming a board member,” the district posted. “He would often volunteer time at school events and was a fixture at athletic competitions even after his own children, Doug and Jerry, graduated. Our thoughts are with his family.”
Henry served on numerous committees, including its Audit Committee, Capital Improvement, Community Asset Building Board, Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) Building Committee and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, according to the school district’s website.
He served as a school board member since 2014. Henry’s term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
The West Carrollton community is pouring out its heart on the district’s Facebook page upon hearing of Henry’s death.
“He was a wonderful man,” wrote Nancy Hayes. " One of the nicest people anyone could meet.
Donna Jo Campbell said Henry’s death is “a huge loss” for West Carrollton schools and the community.
“Such a wonderful man!” Campbell wrote. “He and Connie made such a difference in the lives of SO many! Just heartbroken.”
