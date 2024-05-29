BreakingNews
West Carrollton Sonic Drive-In has closed

A Sonic Drive-In in the Dayton region has closed.

Over the weekend, the menu boards and much of the equipment were removed from the drive-in at 801 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

On Friday morning, a visit to the restaurant did not reveal signs that it was closing. There was signage that stated, “Due to staffing shortages, our team is smaller than usual. We appreciate your patience as we work to get you your order.”

This Sonic location was sold to Sri Real Estate Properties LLC, a foreign limited liability company with a Columbus registration address, in 2019 along with two others, 7888 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and 2890 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, according to Montgomery County records.

Sonic, a fast-casual restaurant chain featuring carhops, is owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ and Jimmy John’s. There are more than 3,500 Sonic locations in 47 states.

