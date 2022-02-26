Hamburger icon
West Carrollton to celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday with block party

West Carrollton upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. City of West Carrollton.

Local News
By Staff Report
32 minutes ago

West Carrollton will celebrate the start of Mardi Gras from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Carrollton Centre area.

Events will be on the North Elm Street block between Central Avenue and Main Street downtown.

The block party will have music from Dayton Mobile DJ and four food trucks, including McNasty’s, Claybourne Grille, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and Billie Gold Bubble Tea. Mardi Gras masks, beads and King “cup”cakes will be offered.

There will be face painting, balloon animals and the local library will be making mini-floats for the kids.

Pegge Bellamy, events coordinator, says, “this event is for the whole family. Dress up, put on your beads and masks, come grab dinner, maybe dance a little and have a whole lot of fun while we celebrate Fat Tuesday.”

