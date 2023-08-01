West Carrollton to launch construction of two new schools this fall

The West Carrollton School District and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission are moving along with the design and planning of the district’s Phase II construction project.

In the second phase, the school district and OFCC will build a 97,000-square-foot school elementary school to house its second, third and fourth-grade students, plus a middle/high school campus for its seventh through 12th grade student, according to Jack Haag, the district’s business manager.

The project, which will be built adjacent to the Early Childhood Center, is in the design development phase. Construction is scheduled to start in the fall and will be completed by summer 2025, Haag told this news outlet.

It is slated to open in fall 2025.

The 191,000-square-foot middle/high school will also begin construction in the fall of 2023, but because of the project’s size, the district is allocating an additional year for construction. It will be completed in the summer of 2026, in time for the 2026-2027 school year, Haag said.

West Carrollton voters approved a building bond issue in November 2019 to build four new schools. Already completed and opened during Phase I were construction of two new schools, the 94,854-square foot West Carrollton Early Childhood Center and the 70,840-square-foot West Carrollton Intermediate School. The early childhood center house preschool through first grade and the intermediate school houses students in fifth and sixth grades.

Both of those buildings opened last year.

The West Carrollton project was approved by the OFCC. The state share of the project is $124,285,706. The community share is $29,153,437. The total project is $153,439,143.