West Carrollton to remove 1930s water tower; city posts traffic detours

Removal already planned and not result of semi crash earlier this week.
18 minutes ago
The city of West Carrollton next week is removing the water tower at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Elm Street.

The 100,000 gallon water tower, built in the 1930s, is no longer in use and will be razed beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m.

“The removal of the water tower has been planned since early 2023 and is not the result of the semi crash earlier this week,” Cheryl Dillin, city spokeswoman, stated in a release.

The semi crashed into the tower around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on property owned by the city that formerly was the site of a paper company.

“The water tower is still structurally sound and poses no danger to the public,” a statement posted Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Facebook page read.

The detour will be:

West Central Avenue (eastbound): West Central Avenue to North Walnut Street; Walnut to West Main Street (right turn); Main to North Locust Street (right turn; Locust to East Central Avenue.

East Central Avenue (westbound): East Central Avenue to North Locust Street (right turn); Locust to Main Street (left turn); Main to Walnut (left turn); Walnut to West Central Avenue.

South Elm Street (northbound): South Elm Street to Slonaker Drive (right turn); Slonaker to Locust Street (left turn); Locust to East Central Avenue (left turn); Central to North Elm Street.

No parking signs will be posted on Walnut, Main and Locust streets along the detour route and enforced from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

