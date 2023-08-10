West Carrollton woman gets probation in fiery OVI crash involving 3 luxury vehicles

A 61-year-old West Carrollton woman will lose her driver’s license for one year and serve up to five years of probation.

Jeannene Beasley, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after she pleaded guilty June 28 to vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge. As part of her plea, an aggravated vehicular assault charge was dismissed.

Beasley was headed west the evening of Aug. 25, 2022, at about 45 mph on East Dixie Drive in her 2007 Lexus RX when she rear-ended a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-class, which in turn rear ended a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-class that both were stopped at a red light near Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the West Carrollton Police Department.

The Lexus SUV immediately caught fire, and the Mercedes sedan also caught fire. Beasley and the sedan driver, a 37-year-old Kettering man, both were taken with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus.

“Witnesses indicated that (the Lexus driver) did not brake prior to striking (the Mercedes sedan),” the report stated.

The driver of the second Mercedes hit, a 35-year-old Columbus man, moved his SUV to the side of the road after the crash. He and his passenger, a 29-year-old Columbus woman, suffered minor injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.

The report also indicated Beasley “appeared to be under the influence of drugs” and that a blood test was ordered and sent to a state laboratory.

As part of her sentence, Beasley must serve three days in jail or enter a driver’s intervention program for three consecutive days at her expense and must attend the DUI Victim Impact Panel. She also must pay a $375 fine, $250 supervision fee and $150 assigned counsel fee, court records show.

