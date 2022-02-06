New library, jobs, amenities coming to West Dayton

“We are excited to hear that more projects are coming to fruition in the Wright Dunbar commercial district,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate with Wright Dunbar Inc.

Caption Millions of dollars in new investments for projects in West Dayton including the old Wright Dunbar neighborhood on West Third. Credit: JIM NOELKER

Five Rivers Health Centers is also building a $32 million headquarters in the nearby Edgemont neighborhood.

Going back years, many community members have expressed frustration by what they see as a lack of investment, amenities, and economic and job opportunities in West Dayton, which in the 20th century became the cultural and commercial center of Dayton’s Black community.

A citywide survey released last year found that fewer than four in 10 residents in west and southwest Dayton are satisfied with their neighborhoods.

By comparison, more than three-fourths of greater downtown residents and nearly two-thirds of residents who live in southeastern parts of the city are content with where they live, the survey found.

But for the first time in a long time, millions of dollars in new investment are being put into some historically impoverished and disadvantaged areas in western sections of the city.

West Branch

On Monday, the West Branch Dayton Metro Library will open, which is a $12.6 million investment in a vacant site at the corner of U.S. 35 and Abbey Avenue, near the historic Wright brothers airplane factory.

The 24,000-square-foot facility replaces the Madden Hills and Westwood branch libraries, which are closing.

Caption The Dayton Metro Library's West Branch opens Monday, Feb. 7. The branch is located at 300 Abbey Ave. in West Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

This is one of the largest new construction projects in West Dayton in years, but the Dayton Metro Library’s investment goes far beyond bricks and mortar, said Jeffrey Trzeciak, executive director of the Dayton Metro Library.

Library services will support educational and personal growth, he said, and partnerships with community groups will provide impactful programs. Trzeciak said the library was designed to be a community “beacon.”

The West Branch’s opportunity space will be a temporary home to the Westside Makerspace, which is a project of Co-op Dayton, the group that spearheaded the Gem City Market.

The makerspace will host workshops and provide workforce development and entrepreneurship opportunities. The project has been recommended to receive more than $1 million in Dayton’s federal recovery funds.

Caption The new 24,000-square-foot West Branch Library, at the corner of Abbey Avenue and U.S. 35. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

In partnership with Dayton Children’s Hospital, the West Branch also will have expanded capacity for a children’s meal program and a mobile kitchen cart for nutrition education.

The library has computer stations, a community room, tutor rooms, conference rooms, a quiet reading room, an adult area with a fireplace, an outdoor patio with an interactive play area, and an area for kids and teens with video game systems.

“We hope this new library instills a sense of pride, belonging and welcoming for the surrounding neighborhoods and serves as a catalyst for further development of the historic site,” Trzeciak said.

Airplane factory

Dayton plans to spend about $3.8 million of its federal rescue funds to improve the 54-acre former Delphi site, which includes the West Branch library and the Wright brothers airplane factory.

The funds will address critical needs, such as sidewalks, roads and utilities at the site, which leaders hope will be transformed into a community anchor, said Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area.

“The goal is to create a vibrant campus between the library, National Park Service and complementary organizations and companies,” she said.

Caption The Wright brothers' airplane factory site in West Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The National Park Service is more than halfway through its multiyear acquisition of roughly 4 acres at the Wright Co. factory campus, Wittmer said, and it is completing an historical structures report to guide stabilization and restoration work.

The National Park Service in Dayton (also known as the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park) intends to acquire buildings 1, 2 and 17 and some adjacent land for parking and landscaping, she said.

The overall site will serve West Dayton residents with new amenities, Wittmer said, and parts of it are intended to be redeveloped to create new jobs.

Caption The Wright Company Factory site, located adjacent to the almost completed Dayton Metro Library West Branch off W. 3rd St. was the first factory to manufacture airplanes. Formed in 1909 by the Wright Brothers, construction of Building 1 was completed in 1910 followed by Building 2 in 1911. The City of Dayton, National Aviation Heritage Alliance and the National Park Service are currently partnering to stabilize the buildings. Here's a look at the complex in its vacant state on Jul. 13, 2021. New vinyl illustrations of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park's six Dayton area sites which include the factory were installed on the exterior of the buildings on Dec. 2, 2021. Once the National Park Service acquires the land, they will begin the transformation of the property into a museum. For more info and history of the factory, check out visitnaha.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

The National Aviation Heritage Area has long wanted to attract aviation-related advanced manufacturing or aerospace technology companies to the site, she said.

Dayton expects to spend some of its rescue funds to help stabilize the site and hangars to ensure they do not fall into further disrepair and prime them for redevelopment, said Veronica Morris, Dayton’s economic development supervisor.

The city also wants to beautify the site and improve surrounding roadways and underground utilities, also to support future redevelopment activities, she said.

Morris said, “We plan on doing green space and a walking path onsite, to allow people the opportunity to use it as a community greenspace.”

Caption Wright brothers' airplane factory site in West Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The city purchased the former General Motors and Delphi site a few years ago.

Delphi closed its plant around 2008, and most structures were demolished on the site, though the buildings that were once home to the world’s oldest airplane manufacturing facility remain.

The site is centrally located in West Dayton and is easily accessible from major roadways, like U.S. 35, Morris said, and the hope is for work to begin in the second quarter of this year.

New jobs

Less than one mile from the Wright brothers factory site is a new laundry plant that belongs to Economy Linen and Towel Service Inc.

Caption A worker pushes laundry into the Economy Linen and Towel Service Inc. facility at 80 Mead St. in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The local company expects to open the facility next month along the 1900 block of McCall Street, near the DeSoto Bass Courts public housing complex.

The plant initially expects to employ about 70 workers but its payroll could double sometime down the line, said Bruce Feldman, the company’s president.

Caption Economy Linen and Towel Service's new facility on McCall Street in West Dayton could open next month. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Feldman said the new facility will employ people from West Dayton and the surrounding area.

“We hope that this investment sparks additional development in West Dayton,” he said.

One neighborhood over, in Edgemont, work continues on a $32 million headquarters for Five Rivers Health Centers.

Caption Five Rivers Health Centers is constructing a new $32 million facility in the Edgemont neighborhood in West Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Construction on the 85,000-square-foot facility began in fall of 2020 and the center is expected to have a grand opening around May.

The facility will allow Five Rivers Health Centers to consolidate its pediatrics, internal medicine, dental and women’s health departments, which currently are located in smaller spaces in and around Miami Valley Hospital, said Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of the organization.

The facility will have a drive-through pharmacy, lab and other resources and services for patients under one roof, and about 150 people will work at the center.

Caption Five Rivers Health Centers is constructing a new $32 million facility in the Edgemont neighborhood in West Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

“This ‘one-stop shop’ will serve nearly 16,000 of our current patients and allow us to expand and grow to help even more of our neighbors in the future,” McFarlane-El said. “We’ve partnered with the Greater Edgemont Community Coalition and other neighborhood groups to ensure that this health center will be a catalyst for other community development investment in West Dayton.”

Dayton late last year approved giving Trotwood-based Epix Tube a $250,000 grant to support an expansion project at a property on Marion Street, close to the 2300 block of West Third Street.

The company plans to invest $4.5 million to upgrade the empty warehouse and has committed to creating about 60 jobs in the next five years.

Caption A vacant warehouse at 14 S. Marion St. in West Dayton. Epix Tubing plans to expand into the property. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

These projects and others show there is growing confidence in West Dayton neighborhoods that in the past struggled with disinvestment, Morris said.

Some of these projects are the result of years of work, Morris said, and strategizing to identify investment opportunities.

She said the city helped create a vision for the area by completing a greater West Dayton development plan, a corridor study and leading community conversations.

The city tries to boost interest in properties and areas through infrastructure investments, public-private partnerships and strategic acquisitions, city staff and officials said.

“Our focus on improving critical infrastructure has assisted in making West Dayton attractive for investment,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said. “These types of investments will create confidence in the private sector and build momentum for additional investments, job opportunities and improved amenities in our neighborhoods.”

In the Wright Dunbar Business District, along West Third Street, work continues on a W. Social Tap & Table food hall.

The $2.1 million project at 1100 W. Third St. is turning a conference center into a food hall, featuring a variety of small food and beverage businesses that sell goodies like coffee, alcohol, sandwiches, pizza, tacos and other popular items.

Caption Local business owners take part in the official "groundbreaking" for the new food hall W. Social Tap & Table in the Historic Wright Dunbar Business District. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The developer says there may be an update coming soon about a spring opening date.

The food hall will help make Wright Dunbar a destination, said Hubler, with Wright Dunbar Inc.

“We believe the opening of the W. Social Tap & Table, sometime this year, will be the catalyst to many more successful economic projects in the district,” she said.

Caption Work continues outside the W. Social Tap & Table food hall project in the Wright Dunbar business district. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

A few blocks away, the city is trying to find a company to redevelop the former Gem City Ice Cream Co. building at 1005 W. Third St.

The city last month issued a request for qualifications seeking a firm to develop the 1.1-acre site into a “dynamic mixed-use project” that serves as a “focal point” for the community.

Caption The Gem City Ice Cream Co. building, the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop, at 1005 W. Third St. The city of Dayton wants to demolish the property, which officials say is a nuisance. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The city has received zoning approval to tear down the deteriorating building, though staff hope historic materials will be salvaged and incorporated into a reuse project.

The Wright Dunbar district is a gateway and portal into West Dayton, and the West Third Street corridor is a major artery connecting western neighborhoods to downtown, the city said.

“The Wright Dunbar Business District has been experiencing a progressive reactivation that began in the 1990s,” says the city’s request for proposals for the former ice cream company property. “The last 10 years have begun to see market-driven interest, activity and reinvestment that followed the significant investment of the area from the 1990s to 2008.”

Black History Month

Every Sunday in February, the Dayton Daily News will spotlight local Black businesses and Black artists making a difference in the community. Read more in the Business and Life sections all month long.