West Main reconstruction project progresses

Double Jay Construction with the contract for phase one covers all the work taking place east of Ridge Avenue. This work involves widening the street; replacing the sidewalks, drive approaches, traffic signals; and expanding the street scape downtown between Short Street and Cherry Street.

TC Holzen is installing the duct bank west of Ridge Avenue. The duct bank is to allow a place for the overhead utilities to be relocated to underground west of Ridge Avenue. After the overhead utilities are relocated, there will be a separate construction project that will improve the street similar to the phase one project, which will include widening the street and replacing the sidewalks, drive approaches and traffic signals.

The project was in the works for around 10 years and the costs, thanks to inflation, were higher than anticipated, Rhoades said. The budget “is steady” as the construction teams work to minimize additional costs to the project, she said.

The biggest surprise so far was the unearthing of remnants of a former canal bridge so close to the asphalt surface, Rhoades said. The bridge, constructed with riveted girders, was found along the north side of Main Street between Elm and Adams streets near the Kettering Hospital site.

A project report stated that, although there are no records of the bridge in any known archives, the structure appears to have served as a type of lift bridge over the canal.

The city continues to ask the public for patience in dealing with the construction.

“We feel the public has been understanding and great during this first phase of construction,” Rhoades said.

Anyone with questions about the project is asked to reach out at mainstimprovement@primeeng.com. Anyone can sign up for construction progress emails at the same email address.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com