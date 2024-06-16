West Main Street work near Troy Tavern starts Monday

This work involves the installation of new curb and stamped sidewalk, as well as the addition of trees and completion of needed underground electric and fiber between South Plum and South Cherry streets.

Main Street will remain open, but parking will be restricted on the south side in this block. Pedestrian access will be maintained to all businesses except during specific times coordinated with property owners during sidewalk installation, according to the city of Troy. Phase II of the project is now underway further west on Main Street.

This piece of the Phase I work was delayed due to the closing of this area of West Main Street because of concerns over the stability of the buildings at 112-118 W. Main St. The street was reopened this spring following resolution of those concerns.

For more information on the Phase 1 project completion, contact: Kyle Jordan, PRIME AE Group at 513-503-0953.