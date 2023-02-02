What are your favorites from Mikesell’s? Here’s what others had to say

• “They make the best Green Onion chips, ever.” - Kay Schilling

• “Movie theatre butter Puffcorn, one of my favorite snacks. Really going to miss them. Oh well, one less thing to be tempted by I guess.” - Brekke Beck

• “BBQ pork rinds. Were my favorite. The absolute best flavor.” - Paula Victoria Powers

• “Green onion, all time favorite!!!” - Gina Schwartz

• “Good and Hot Flavor!” - Sherry Daniel Hack

• “Spicy Dill Pickle hands down.” - Christopher Bilbrey

• “My life is over!! Mikesell’s are and always have been my favorite chips.” - Kim Coyne

• “Cheddar puff corn!!” - Audra Mickles

• “Honey BBQ!!! The Best! My grandchildren’s favorite too!” - Bobbi Groeber

• “Their pretzel loops are to die for!” - Diane Cornett

• “Honey bbq. I just bought a new bag.” - Judy A nn

• “My fav were sour cream and onion but they stopped making those years ago. Now it’s good n hots.” - Kamala Stephens Rautzen

• “Let’s be real, all of the chips.” - Alisa Hartlage

• “Puffcorn!!!” - Courtney Elizabeth

• “Green Onion was my favorite flavor with BBQ running a close 2nd.” - Aqua Porter

• “The honey barbecue chips. No more green onion chips either. No one makes them like Mike-Sells.” - Cynthia Berger Rose

• “I’m sooo sad ! I take a few bags EVERY time I take a road trip too!” - Stephanie Hart

• “The Dutch pretzels were a family favorite and even given as Christmas gifts when I moved out of state!” - Samantha Blair

• “Their Puff Corn. Great for people who can’t handle popcorn kernels due to stomach issues but who like the pop corn flavor. Worth an investment.” - Gail Earman

• “Say it ain’t so. Chocolate covered ridge potato chips were a great holiday tradition.” - Robert Rourke

• “Really hate to see this. Mikesell’s were the best! My favorite was Old Fashioned Kettle Cooked. Wondered why I haven’t been able to find them for quite a while.” - Carol Bryson

• “Smoked Bacon Potato Chips are the best!” - Dawn Bowman

Other memories our readers shared

• “My husband and I worked there for over 22+ years back then the chips were cooked in only peanut oil. They were very picky about how the potatoes came in.they had to be just right or they were rejected. They were the best. So sad they are closing.” - Marilyn Ralph Waln

• “My great memories was staying at my Maw’s(grandma) and watching grand ole Opry eating Mike sells and Pepsi.” - Mary Adams

• “We grew up on Mikesell’s potato chips and the first time I ate their Green Onion chips I was in high school - like, what? I missed out on these awesome chips for years? No more regular chips for you.” - Renee Hankins

• “I’m 91 have always had Mikesell’s no other chips for me.” - Ruth Lunsford

• “I liked the old truck they had on the brown bag back in the 90s” - Anthony J. Mosier

• “My grandmother used to get them in a tin can ... She only ate Mikesell. My grandpa loved the puff corn.” - Jeannie Stiver

• “So sad. I can remember taking my Camp Fire group there on a tour many, many, many years ago when my children were young. I love all their products. I agree with the person who said Marion’s Pizza and Mike sells is so good together!!” - Lois Wirrig

• “Green onion and smoked bacon the best I lived in Ohio until 1985 and moved to TX and always had them brought back to me from car shows that my company has dealings with now I’m screwed and sad.” - Becky Spitzer

• “Was raised on MIkesell’s. Haven’t lived in Dayton for over 40 years and noticed some years back when visiting that the chips weren’t good like they used to be. The peanut oil was the key to the flavor. They stopped using it and the chips suffered.” - Melodie Perkins Stickrath

• “I remembered their potato chips when I went to Wittenberg in the late 80′s. So sad as they were great.” - Tim Van Voohis

• “So sad to read of this . My fondest memory was school field trip to the factory and getting a free bag to eat with our packed lunches.” - Doreen Barrett

• “My favorite flavor is the Zesty BBQ followed by Old Fashioned! I remember in the 70′s my friends and I would go to BK Root Beer Stand in Troy, we each would get a Spanish Dog, Mikesells Zesty BBQ chips and a Root Beer to go and take it to Troy Dixie Drive-in, what great memories!” - Beverly Hackett Kelley

• “That is so disappointing, my favorite brand of potato chips. I have eaten these for over 80 years.” - Penny Weidle Owens Taylor

• “Really sorry to hear that. Mike-Sell’s chips are truly superior. Great pretzels and other snack foods. A true loss, especially for Dayton.” - Gregory Finn

• “That’s sad news. I remember taking a field trip in elementary school to the factory. I love to have Mikesell’s when I get home to Dayton. To bad.” - John Gottschalk

• “Wow! Bob Braun used to advertise these.” - Gina Bezold King

• “I’m speechless. Mike Sells chips are the first thing I look for when i arrive at my parents house. This is terribly sad news.” - Aqua Porter