What does Kettering want in its next school superintendent? New report spells it out

KETTERING — The Kettering schools community wants a new superintendent who will deal fairly with faculty, staff, students and parents, a consultant’s profile shows.
Those in the school district also want someone with strong interpersonal and public relations skills, personal involvement and interest in the community, and an administrator effective at creating a vision for the district who possesses high organizational and management skills, according to the profile.
Those are the findings after K-12 Business Consulting Inc. conducted two days of community forums on hiring a successor to Superintendent Scott Inskeep, who is retiring Aug. 1.
K-12 reached those conclusions after 199 participants attended focus groups March 30-31 and 175 filled out surveys, its report states.
The 19 sessions were held for board of education members, administrators, teachers, support staff, community members and parents, and high school students.
The superintendent application deadline is April 20, according to the district.
The school board will review applicants and pick six to eight for first-round interviews, said Debbie Campbell of K-12.
Those interviews are scheduled for May 4-5 with finalists returning the following week, according to the district.
The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May, Campbell said.
The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.
Kettering school board President Toby Henderson has said he hopes to have the chosen candidate on the job at least a month before Inskeep steps down Aug. 1.
About the Author