What does Kettering want in its next school superintendent? New report spells it out

The superintendent application deadline is April 20, according to the district.

The school board will review applicants and pick six to eight for first-round interviews, said Debbie Campbell of K-12.

Those interviews are scheduled for May 4-5 with finalists returning the following week, according to the district.

The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May, Campbell said.

The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.

Kettering school board President Toby Henderson has said he hopes to have the chosen candidate on the job at least a month before Inskeep steps down Aug. 1.