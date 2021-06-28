HIV Testing Day: Find out where you can get results

“My Test, My Way” is the theme of the 2021 National HIV Testing Day, which is a reminder that it’s up to each individual whether to opt for self-testing or to find a testing site.
A special testing event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. Charles R. Drew Health Center, 1322 W. Third St., in Dayton. The drive-by HIV testing event also will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a release from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
HIV, which stands for human immunodeficiency virus, is the virus that causes AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. About 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and nearly 40% of new HIV infections are spread by people who do not know they have the virus, Public Health reported.
Other HIV testing sites include:
- Clark County Health Department, 529 E. Home Road, Springfield, 937-390-5600. Call for testing information.
- Darke County Health District, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville, 937-548-4196. Call for testing information.
- Equitas Health, 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. 937-853-3650. Call for testing information.
- Greene County Health Department, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, 937-374-5600. Call for testing information.
- Miami County Public Health, Reproductive Health Clinic, 510 W. Water St., Troy, 937-573-3520. Call for testing information.
- Preble County General Health District, Reproductive Health Clinic, 615 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. 937-472-0087. Call for testing information.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County also offers HIV testing at three clinics, but residents should call for testing information:
- Public Health Clinic, 117 S. Main St., Dayton, 937-225-4550
- Public Health Outreach Office, 201 Riverside Drive, Suite 1-C, Dayton, 937-496-7133
- Dr. Charles R. Drew Health Center, 1323 W. Third St., Room #608, Dayton, 937-225-4023
For more testing sites, call 800-CDC-INFO (232-4636), visit http://hivtest.cdc.gov or text your ZIP code to KNOW IT (566948) or call 937-496-7133.