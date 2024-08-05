What makes #DaytonStrong? How do we keep #DaytonStrong? We want to hear from you

Five years ago, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

There are many ways to submit responses:

Shoot a video of yourself, your friends, family or coworkers showing us what makes #DaytonStrong.

Share that video with us and the world through social media. You can tag us @daytondailynews or use #DaytonStrong in your video response on social media. If your account is private, please send us a DM as we will not be able to view the video. Here’s where you can find us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daytondailynews/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daytondailynews/

X: https://twitter.com/daytondailynews

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@daytondailynews

You can put it in a song, or a poem, or a piece of art. Fill out the form below or email photos and written responses to edletter@coxinc.com.