X

What’s on area ballots Tuesday? Everything you need to know

Voters in four area counties will vote Tuesday on 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Voters in four area counties will vote Tuesday on 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart
Of the 10 school levies facing voters, half are in Greene County, including two in Xenia.

Voters in four area counties will vote Tuesday on 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. And due to the number of candidates for city posts, residents in Dayton and Huber Heights will vote to determine who advances to November’s election.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running for Ohio governor, leaving a wide-open race among City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr., former Mayor Gary Leitzell and Rennes Bowers, a retired Dayton Fire Department district chief.

Of the 10 school levies on the ballot, half are in Greene County, including two separate Xenia Community City School District levies — a simple renewal, plus a long-term bond issue for replacing the middle school.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore is back on the ballot and challenged by Ed Lyons and Glenn Otto, both city council members.

Dayton voters will also narrow the list of seven candidates running for two city commission seats. In Huber Heights, three candidates vie for a District 3 council seat.

Dayton voters will also have six charter amendments on the ballot that include changing how the pay of mayor and city commissioners is determined, giving employees more latitude to engage in political activity and changing the way police and fire recruits are selected.

These are the candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot (incumbents noted).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County candidates

Dayton mayor

Rennes Bowers

Gary Leitzell

Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.

Dayton City Commission (two seats)

Stacey D. Benson-Taylor

Valerie N. Duncan

Darryl Fairchild (I)

Jared Grandy

Scott Sliver

Shenise Turner-Sloss

Jordan Wortham

Huber Heights Mayor

Jeffrey Gore (I)

Ed Lyons

Glenn T. Otto

Huber Heights Council District 3

Kate Baker (I)

Joseph Hendrix

Frank Wylie

Montgomery County levy and tax issues

Brookville

Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill

Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills

Fairborn City School District

Emergency, renewal 7 mills

Harrison Twp.

Police, renewal and make permanent, 6 mills

Miami Twp. (unincorporated)

Fire, replacement 3.65 mills

Preble Shawnee Local School District

Current expenses, additional 0.75% income tax

Springboro Community School District

General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills

Tri-County North Local School District

Emergency requirements, renewal 4.9 mills

Trotwood

Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills

Montgomery County other issues

City of Dayton charter amendments

  • Detail mayor’s responsibilities
  • Compensation for commission members
  • Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency
  • Police and firefighter recruit appointments
  • Expand employee rights to engage in political activity
  • Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County levy issues

Beavercreek City School District

Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills

Beavercreek

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills

Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

Emergency, additional 4.9 mills

Fairborn City School District

Emergency, renewal 7 mills

Xenia Community City School District

Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills

Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami County candidates

Troy President of Council

William Lutz (I)

Troy City Treasurer

Mel Shane (I)

Troy City Council at-large (three seats)

William G. Rozell (I)

Todd D. Severt (I)

Lynne B. Snee (I)

Troy 1st Ward Council

Jeffrey Whidden (write-in)

Troy 2nd Ward Council

Kristie Marshall

Troy 3rd Ward Council

Joseph Girolamo

Samuel J. Pierce

Troy 4th Ward Council

Bobby W. Phillips (I)

Troy 5th Ward Council

William C. Twiss (I)

Troy 6th Ward Council

Jeffrey A. Schilling (I)

Miami County levy and income tax issues

Miami County Combined Health District

Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill

Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)

Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill

Tipp City

Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%

Troy City School District

Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills

Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)

Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County levy issues

Lebanon City School District

Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills

Springboro Community School District

General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills

Early in-person voting continues

Sunday, May 2, 1-5 p.m.

Monday, May 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early before Tuesday

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: 937-562-6170 Fax: 937-562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: 937-440-3900 Fax: 937-440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: 937-225-5656 Fax: 937-496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: 513-695-1358 Fax: 513-695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

Election Day voting

Precinct location polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.