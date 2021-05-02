What’s on area ballots Tuesday? Everything you need to know

Voters in four area counties will vote Tuesday on 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. And due to the number of candidates for city posts, residents in Dayton and Huber Heights will vote to determine who advances to November’s election.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running for Ohio governor, leaving a wide-open race among City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr., former Mayor Gary Leitzell and Rennes Bowers, a retired Dayton Fire Department district chief.
Of the 10 school levies on the ballot, half are in Greene County, including two separate Xenia Community City School District levies — a simple renewal, plus a long-term bond issue for replacing the middle school.
Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore is back on the ballot and challenged by Ed Lyons and Glenn Otto, both city council members.
Dayton voters will also narrow the list of seven candidates running for two city commission seats. In Huber Heights, three candidates vie for a District 3 council seat.
Dayton voters will also have six charter amendments on the ballot that include changing how the pay of mayor and city commissioners is determined, giving employees more latitude to engage in political activity and changing the way police and fire recruits are selected.
These are the candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot (incumbents noted).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Montgomery County candidates
Dayton mayor
Rennes Bowers
Gary Leitzell
Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.
Dayton City Commission (two seats)
Stacey D. Benson-Taylor
Valerie N. Duncan
Darryl Fairchild (I)
Jared Grandy
Scott Sliver
Shenise Turner-Sloss
Jordan Wortham
Huber Heights Mayor
Jeffrey Gore (I)
Ed Lyons
Glenn T. Otto
Huber Heights Council District 3
Kate Baker (I)
Joseph Hendrix
Frank Wylie
Montgomery County levy and tax issues
Brookville
Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill
Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills
Fairborn City School District
Emergency, renewal 7 mills
Harrison Twp.
Police, renewal and make permanent, 6 mills
Miami Twp. (unincorporated)
Fire, replacement 3.65 mills
Preble Shawnee Local School District
Current expenses, additional 0.75% income tax
Springboro Community School District
General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills
Tri-County North Local School District
Emergency requirements, renewal 4.9 mills
Trotwood
Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills
Montgomery County other issues
City of Dayton charter amendments
- Detail mayor’s responsibilities
- Compensation for commission members
- Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency
- Police and firefighter recruit appointments
- Expand employee rights to engage in political activity
- Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County levy issues
Beavercreek City School District
Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills
Beavercreek
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills
Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Emergency, additional 4.9 mills
Fairborn City School District
Emergency, renewal 7 mills
Xenia Community City School District
Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills
Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami County candidates
Troy President of Council
William Lutz (I)
Troy City Treasurer
Mel Shane (I)
Troy City Council at-large (three seats)
William G. Rozell (I)
Todd D. Severt (I)
Lynne B. Snee (I)
Troy 1st Ward Council
Jeffrey Whidden (write-in)
Troy 2nd Ward Council
Kristie Marshall
Troy 3rd Ward Council
Joseph Girolamo
Samuel J. Pierce
Troy 4th Ward Council
Bobby W. Phillips (I)
Troy 5th Ward Council
William C. Twiss (I)
Troy 6th Ward Council
Jeffrey A. Schilling (I)
Miami County levy and income tax issues
Miami County Combined Health District
Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill
Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)
Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill
Tipp City
Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%
Troy City School District
Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills
Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)
Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill
WARREN COUNTY
Warren County levy issues
Lebanon City School District
Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills
Springboro Community School District
General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills
Early in-person voting continues
Sunday, May 2, 1-5 p.m.
Monday, May 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where to vote early before Tuesday
Greene County Board of Elections
551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: 937-562-6170 Fax: 937-562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov
Miami County Board of Elections
215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: 937-440-3900 Fax: 937-440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/
Montgomery County Board of Elections
451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: 937-225-5656 Fax: 937-496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov
Warren County Board of Elections
520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: 513-695-1358 Fax: 513-695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov
Election Day voting
Precinct location polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.