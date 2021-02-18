When should I schedule my child’s first dental visit?

The American Dental Association and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry say the first dental visit should occur within six months after a baby’s first tooth appears, but no later than the child’s first birthday.
Everyone is different. Your child’s teeth may erupt earlier or later than the chart shown. You might expect to see your child’s first pearly whites around 6 months of age, give or take a few months. You can plan for the first tooth fairy visit around age 6, which is also when the first adult molars start to come in.
Why is this so important?
Primary teeth (also known as baby or milk teeth) are just as important as adult teeth. A healthy mouth is a big part of your child’s overall health.
Tooth decay (dental caries) is the most common chronic disease in children. A toothache can impact a child in many different ways. Not only can a toothache affect your child’s ability to eat, chew and smile, it can also impact the way they learn and perform at school, speak and sleep.
Step No. 1: Establish a dental home
Research and schedule your first pediatric dental visit. It’s never too late. You might also consider a “pre-visit,” so your child can get acquainted with the office before the first appointment.
Find a “home base” where you can take your child for regular checkups, ask questions and provide other dental care needs. A dentist can show you how to properly clean your child’s teeth, discuss dietary habits and educate you on nutritional needs to best prevent the development of dental disease.
Tips for a positive dental visit
· If possible, schedule an appointment when your child will be best rested and cooperative (morning appointments are usually better for little ones).
· Read a fun, informative story or cartoon about dental visits to help set expectations.
· Avoid using dental visits as a threat or punishment, and refrain from using bribes to get your child to go.
· Stay positive and calm. Discuss your concerns and be honest with your dentist if you have any dental anxiety. A child may easily pick up on a parent’s anxiety and become anxious themselves.
· Prepare your dentist and provide them with a complete health history, behavioral patterns and/or any other concerns. Remember, it is a team effort, and we are here for you.
· Try to make all dental visits an enjoyable experience and remember that prevention is key. Good oral hygiene, healthy nutritional habits and a stable dental home can help you establish a firm foundation to a future filled with bright and healthy smiles for your youngster.