When should I schedule my child’s first dental visit?

Step No. 1: Establish a dental home

Research and schedule your first pediatric dental visit. It’s never too late. You might also consider a “pre-visit,” so your child can get acquainted with the office before the first appointment.

Find a “home base” where you can take your child for regular checkups, ask questions and provide other dental care needs. A dentist can show you how to properly clean your child’s teeth, discuss dietary habits and educate you on nutritional needs to best prevent the development of dental disease.

Tips for a positive dental visit

· If possible, schedule an appointment when your child will be best rested and cooperative (morning appointments are usually better for little ones).

· Read a fun, informative story or cartoon about dental visits to help set expectations.

· Avoid using dental visits as a threat or punishment, and refrain from using bribes to get your child to go.

· Stay positive and calm. Discuss your concerns and be honest with your dentist if you have any dental anxiety. A child may easily pick up on a parent’s anxiety and become anxious themselves.

· Prepare your dentist and provide them with a complete health history, behavioral patterns and/or any other concerns. Remember, it is a team effort, and we are here for you.

· Try to make all dental visits an enjoyable experience and remember that prevention is key. Good oral hygiene, healthy nutritional habits and a stable dental home can help you establish a firm foundation to a future filled with bright and healthy smiles for your youngster.