When will Mudlick Tap House open in Centerville?

“The restaurant is very much alive and well,” Jennifer Dean, who owns Mudlick Tap House with her husband, Forrest Williams, previously said. “After 10 years in business, nearly eight of them in downtown Dayton, we have decided to relocate to Uptown Centerville.”

With the move, they are downsizing the restaurant’s footprint.

The new restaurant is a 6,000-square-foot, single story building with a patio. Their current building is 14,800 square feet and has three stories.

“This location presented a great opportunity to get back to the area where we grew up and become a part of the growing Uptown Centerville redevelopment,” Dean said.

Mudlick Tap House features a scratch-made menu with craft beers and unique cocktails. For now, it’s business as usual at their Dayton spot until construction is complete.

“Our customers are the backbone of our business, we are grateful for their years of loyalty and look forward to serving them now and in the future,” Dean said.

Mudlick Tap House is hiring for front of house and back of house positions. To apply, visit mudlicktaphouse.com/join-our-team.