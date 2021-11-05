Where can kids get the COVID vaccine in the Dayton-Springfield region?

Dayton Children’s main campus, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Dayton Children’s south campus, 3333 W. Tech Road, Springboro: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

University of Dayton arena, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Five Rivers Health Centers will offer the vaccine. Call 937-503-5664 to make an appointment (preferred) or walk in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of two locations:

Family Health Center, 2261 Philadelphia Drive., Dayton

Medical Surgical Health Center, 725 S. Ludlow St., Dayton

At the Champaign County Health District, children 5 to 11 can get vaccinated by appointment. Parents can call the district at 937-484-1605 or email health@champaignhd.com to schedule.

At the Clark County Combined Health District, children ages 5 to 11 will be able to receive vaccines at the district’s 110 W. Leffel Lane vaccine center in Springfield by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 937-717-2439.

Greene County Public Health is hosting clinics on select dates at 360 Wilson Dr., Xenia. Register for an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Miami County Public Health will host vaccine clinics for children at 510 W. Water St., Suite 130, Troy. The first dose clinic will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, and the second dose will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. Register online at miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration. Call 937-573-3500 if you need assistance.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County will administer the vaccine to young kids by appointment only at its immunization clinic in the Reibold Building. Find more information and schedule an appointment online at phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates or call 937-225-6217.

Warren County Health District is administering the shot on select days at 416 S. East St., Lebanon. Register for an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

CVS Pharmacy: visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine or call your local pharmacy.

Kroger Pharmacy: visit Kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.

Meijer Pharmacy: visit clinic.meijer.com, text COVID to 75049 or call your local pharmacy.

Rite Aid Pharmacy: visit riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler

Walgreens Pharmacy: visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19

Walmart Pharmacy: visit walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302