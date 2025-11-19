Where can you fly direct from Dayton?

Here are other current direct fight destinations you can reach from Dayton and the airlines that can get you there.

Allegiant

• St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE): The airport serves the Tampa Bay area, including St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Florida.

• Orlando International Airport (MCO): The airport is located six miles southeast of downtown Orlando, Florida.

• Punta Gorda Airport (PGD): The airport is located on Florida’s southwest coast between Sarasota and Ft. Myers, just minutes from Charlotte Harbor.

• (Coming soon) Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR): The airport is located 3 miles southwest of the central business district of Myrtle Beach, in Horry County, South Carolina.

American Airlines

• Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT): The airport serves Charlotte, North Carolina and is located about six miles from the city’s central business district.

• Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): The airport serves the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and the North Texas region.

• Philadelphia International Airport (PHL): The airport is the biggest in Pennsylvania and serves the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

• Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): The airport is located in Arlington County, Virginia, and is five miles from Washington, D.C.

Delta

• Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): The airport serves Atlanta and its surrounding metropolitan area.

United

• Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): The airport serves the Chicago metropolitan area.

• Denver International Airport (DEN): The airport is located 25 miles from downtown Denver and also serves Aurora and other cities located on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

• Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): The airport is located 26 miles from downtown Washington D.C. and serves the United States’ capital city and its surrounding area.