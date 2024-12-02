Whimsical Windows 2024: Vote here for your favorites

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, Dec. 27.
Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of each elf you find to 937-304-4041 and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars. Each elf found counts as one entry into the contest.
The Whimsical Windows contest and Elf Hunt are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening throughout December at daytonholidayfestival.org
A+ Cleaners
105 E. Second St.
Base Camp Outdoors Co.
420 E. First St.
Blind Bob’s
430 E. Fifth St.
Brim on Fifth
464 E. Fifth St.
Clash Dayton
521 E. Fifth St.
Corner Kitchen
613 E. Fifth St.
Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce
8 N. Main St., Ste. 100
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
222 N. St. Clair St.
Flying Pizza
223 N. Main St.
Golden Hour Piercing
411 E. Fifth St.
Joui Wine
117 E. Third St.
Local Cantina
503 E. First St.
Modern Eye
110 E. Third St.
Now & Zen DIY Studio
121 E. Third St.
Picture Perfect Paint Parties/Artfully Possible
123 N. Ludlow St.
Rabbit Hole Books
29 W. First St.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. Fifth St.
Space Three LLC
39 S. St. Clair St.
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W. Fourth St.
The Delco
115 Madison St.
Two Social
123 E. Third St.
Wild Whiskers
33 S. St. Clair St.
