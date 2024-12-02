Whimsical Windows 2024: Vote here for your favorites

The annual Whimsical Windows decorating contest has begun! Downtown businesses have decorated the windows of their downtown storefronts in hopes that your votes will help them win a cash prize! $500 will be awarded to the business with the most votes in the online poll. Voting is live now through noon on Friday, Dec. 27.

Don’t forget to search for elves in some of these windows! Text a photo of each elf you find to 937-304-4041 and you could win $100 in Downtown Dollars. Each elf found counts as one entry into the contest.

The Whimsical Windows contest and Elf Hunt are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio! Check out a full calendar of free, family-friendly events happening throughout December at daytonholidayfestival.org

A+ Cleaners

105 E. Second St.

A+ Cleaners, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024

Base Camp Outdoors Co.

420 E. First St.

Base Camp, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St.

Blind Bob's, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Brim on Fifth

464 E. Fifth St.

Brim on Fifth, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

Clash Dayton, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St.

Corner Kitchen, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

8 N. Main St., Ste. 100

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery

222 N. St. Clair St.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Flying Pizza

223 N. Main St.

Flying Pizza, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Golden Hour Piercing

411 E. Fifth St.

Golden Hour Piercing, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Joui Wine

117 E. Third St.

Local Cantina

503 E. First St.

Local Cantina, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Modern Eye

110 E. Third St.

Modern Eye, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Now & Zen DIY Studio

121 E. Third St.

Now and Zen, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties/Artfully Possible

123 N. Ludlow St.

Picture Perfect Paint Parties/Artfully Possible, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Rabbit Hole Books

29 W. First St.

Rabbit Hole Books, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. Fifth St.

Salar, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Space Three LLC

39 S. St. Clair St.

Space Three, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. Fourth St.

The Contemporary Dayton, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

The Delco

115 Madison St.

The Delco, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Two Social

123 E. Third St.

Two Social, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Wild Whiskers

33 S. St. Clair St.

Wild Whiskers, contestant in Whimsical Windows contest in 2024.

Tell us your favorites

Use the form below to vote for your favorites in Whimsical Windows.

