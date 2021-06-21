Whipp Road reopens after critical bridge work

The project to replace a large pipe bridge at Seton Hill at Whipp Road in Washington Twp. is now complete,
Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner announced Monday the work was done earlier than expected. Some changes and minor work still needs to be completed that might require small lane closures, but the area has reopened.
The work began in late March. The project was expected to cost more than $500,000, but Montgomery County received a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for $345,750 in eligible costs.
The engineer’s office said then that the bridge was built in 1953 and extended in 1989, and was “susceptible to imminent failure.”
The office said the pipe running under the bridge was severely corroded, especially on the bottom where a natural spring pushed water through in jets in several locations.
Contact Gruner at 937-225-6040, or via email at grunerp@mcohio.org, if you have any questions.