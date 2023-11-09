Who is Malachi Smith? Dayton guard is out for season with knee injury

Dayton point guard Malachi Smith will miss rest of season with knee injury.

He suffered the injury in the first half of the first game of the season last week vs. SIUE. Smith banged knees with a defender on a drive to the hoop. He stayed on the court for one play but motioned to the bench that he needed to leave the game during a clock stoppage. He left the game after playing seven minutes and did not return.

A strong contributor

Smith, a 6-foot guard, averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 assists in 33 games as a freshman and 7.7 points and 5.6 assists in 19 games as a sophomore.

As a freshman, Smith led the team with 175 assists, earned Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week four times and made the A-10 All-Rookie Team.

As a sophomore, Smith scored a career-high 21 points in an overtime win at Loyola Chicago and had a career-high 13 assists in a win at Richmond during an injury-shortened season.

He was healthy and back in the starting lineup to begin his junior season with the Flyers.

Over the summer, Smith talked about the new players and the team for upcoming season, saying, “I think we’ve got a lot of good pieces that can help us, they all complement the way we play. I think we will be more well rounded than last year.”

Flyer Family

Malachi Smith’s older brother, Dayshon “Scoochie” Smith was also a Dayton Flyer. He played point guard from 2013-2017.

The two brothers have held a summer basketball camp the last two years. The camp is open to boys and girls from grades 1-8 and his held at the UD Rec Plex.

Scoochie played for the Dayton alumni team, the Red Scare, last year for the first time.

Plagued by injuries

Malachi Smith has battled ankle issues through his two seasons at Dayton.

• In his freshman season, Smith injured his left ankle in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals. He was unable to play in the second half in a loss to Richmond and missed both games in the NIT.

• Smith missed the first three games of the season after injuring his right ankle in October. That injury cost him most of the preseason practices and the first four games of the season.

• After returning, and playing four games, Smith then sprained his left ankle in the final moments of the second half on Nov. 25 during a 79-75 overtime loss to Brigham Young in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He missed the next 11 games before returning to play against Davidson on Jan. 17. Smith received a standing ovation from the crowd when he entered the game.

• Smith hurt his left ankle again in the second half in a 68-59 loss at St. Bonaventure on Feb. 4 and did not play in the next game at Virginia Commonwealth but returned to play in the final nine games.

Although he made it through the season, he was in pain the whole way.

Smith underwent one went ankle reconstruction surgery in April and another 10 weeks later in May.

Who will replace him?

The injury leaves Dayton with 11 scholarship players for the season. One candidate to take Smith’s place in the starting lineup is sophomore guard Javon Bennett, a transfer from Merrimack.