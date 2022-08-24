Who was Aaron Nutt? Meet the namesake of the historic Centerville cottage and museum

In 1788, Nutt and his two brothers-in-law, Benjamin Archer and Benjamin Robbins, moved to Kentucky and then shortly after to Ohio. The men surveyed the land and each made their selections.

Nutt chose 320 acres in what is now Centerville. He arrived with his family in 1799, and with the help of some men from Franklin, he built his new home in one day.

He earned a living in many ways. He ran a tavern called, “The Sign of the Buck’s Horns,” and a tan yard. Nutt also remained a tailor and farmer. Later, he did construction work and became a stockholder in the Farmers and Mechanics Manufacturing Company of Centerville. He also became known in the region as an auctioneer.

In 1842, Nutt died and was buried in the old Centerville Cemetery next to his two wives.

The Aaron Nutt Cottage, which dates back to 1810, was restored in 2003. This house is a three bay saltbox design with a centered front door. This house represents the only limestone building in the area with that design.

This stone house at 78 N. Main St. in Centerville is thought to have been built about 1810 by Aaron Nutt, one of the original surveyors and settlers in the area. The two-story building has stone walls 20" thick, a limestone cellar and a trap door. It also features a central doorway with a pedimented hood and rectangular windows with stone lintels.

The cottage was built on land granted to Nutt by President James Monroe for Nutt’s contributions in the Revolutionary War. This building is located within a 63-acre farm which Nutt sold in 1813 to his son-in-law, John Beck.

The Aaron Nutt Cottage, located at 84 North Main Street in Centerville, is owned by Centerville-Washington History and is used as their Research and Archive Center. It now houses their permanent collections, genealogy files, and Landmark files.

Nutt Road in Centerville is also named for him. Nutt Rd runs between S. Main St. and Clyo Rd. There is also an Aaron Nutt Rd. in Washington Twp.