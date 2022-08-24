Who was Aaron Nutt? Meet the namesake of the historic Centerville cottage and museum

Aaron Nutt, considered a co-founder of Centerville, has his name on multiple things in the area. We went into the archives to learn more about him.
Nutt was born in New Jersey to a family of devout Quakers in 1758. At the age of 14, he was an indentured servant to a tailor named John Lippencott, who agreed to house and board Nutt for seven years. Nutt became a skilled tailor.
Lippencott was drafted to fight in the Revolutionary Wa in 1777, but Nutt went in his place and was assigned non-combat duties.
In 1788, Nutt and his two brothers-in-law, Benjamin Archer and Benjamin Robbins, moved to Kentucky and then shortly after to Ohio. The men surveyed the land and each made their selections.
Nutt chose 320 acres in what is now Centerville. He arrived with his family in 1799, and with the help of some men from Franklin, he built his new home in one day.
He earned a living in many ways. He ran a tavern called, “The Sign of the Buck’s Horns,” and a tan yard. Nutt also remained a tailor and farmer. Later, he did construction work and became a stockholder in the Farmers and Mechanics Manufacturing Company of Centerville. He also became known in the region as an auctioneer.
In 1842, Nutt died and was buried in the old Centerville Cemetery next to his two wives.
The Aaron Nutt Cottage, which dates back to 1810, was restored in 2003. This house is a three bay saltbox design with a centered front door. This house represents the only limestone building in the area with that design.
Credit: Dayton Daily News
Credit: Dayton Daily News
The cottage was built on land granted to Nutt by President James Monroe for Nutt’s contributions in the Revolutionary War. This building is located within a 63-acre farm which Nutt sold in 1813 to his son-in-law, John Beck.
The Aaron Nutt Cottage, located at 84 North Main Street in Centerville, is owned by Centerville-Washington History and is used as their Research and Archive Center. It now houses their permanent collections, genealogy files, and Landmark files.
Nutt Road in Centerville is also named for him. Nutt Rd runs between S. Main St. and Clyo Rd. There is also an Aaron Nutt Rd. in Washington Twp.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Credit: Lisa Powell
About the Author