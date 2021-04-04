Wilberforce University hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Mondays in April

Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, the university’s 22nd president, said this was the first time that Wilberforce has been an Ohio Department of Health vaccination site and there will be 500 doses available at each of the Monday vaccination clinics.

“Wilberforce University is pleased to partner with the Greene County Department of Public Health to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community,” Pinkard said “This partnership reaffirms our historic commitment of service to our community, especially given the prevailing narrative regarding the lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine for rural communities of color. With this partnership, we are also modeling the kind of civic responsibility and social engagement that we instill in and expect of Wilberforce University students.”