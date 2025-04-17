Breaking: Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway reopens for good: Here’s what the owners said

Wilmington Air Park will host ‘Live in 25′ Air Guard exercise

All four Ohio units to participate.
Wilmington Air Park, from above. Contributed

Wilmington Air Park, from above. Contributed
Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Wilmington Air Park, a former Air Force base, will host an Ohio Air National Guard training exercise in coming weeks.

The “Live in ’25″ exercise will mark the first time in Ohio Air National Guard history that all four Buckeye State wings will train at a non-military installation, the Clinton County Port Authority said.

ExploreWilmington Air Park becomes an Amazon Air ‘linchpin’

Ohio has four major units in the Air National Guard: The 178th Wing in Springfield; the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield; the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo and the 121st Air Refueling Wing, near Columbus.

The exercise is scheduled from May 1- 6, “emulating the kind of environment where American units might need to operate in a potential future conflict,” the port authority said.

“During the Live in ’25 event, the Ohio Air National Guard will complete their operations simultaneously with other ongoing airport operations,” Col. Curtis Voltz, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, said in a port statement. “This agile combat exercise opportunity will enhance the training the units complete throughout the year.”

From left to right, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barrow, 180th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions systems specialist, 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Lucas County, Ohio, Airman 1st Class Andrew Stephens, 180th MXS weapons loader and Tech. Sgt. Evan Sanders, 180th MXS weapons loader, prepare an F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Iosco County, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2024. Air National Guard photo

icon to expand image

“This exercise represents more than just a training opportunity,” said Pat Haley, Wilmington mayor. “It’s a testament to our community’s heritage and our continued support of our military personnel. By opening our community to military training, we’re not just supporting national defense, but creating new economic opportunities for our region.”

“We’re honored to play a role in supporting the (Ohio Air National Guard’s) national defense mission,” said T. Alex Beres, executive director of the port authority and the air park.

Added Beres: “When Ohio Air National Guard units land, conduct hot pit refueling, take off and do their other operations in this exercise, we’ll support them with the same world-class facilities and assets that make us one of the busiest cargo-focused and industrial airports in the country.”

A former Air Force base, Wilmington Air Park is home to Air Transport Services Group, ABX Air, an Amazon Air cargo-sorting operation, the Ohio/Indiana UAS Center and much else.

Clinton County Air Force Base closed in the early 1970s.

Said Kirby Tolliver, a local resident and former base worker, “Seeing military activity return to Wilmington after 54 years is incredibly emotional. ... I not only served at the base, but I grew up watching the guard practice parachuting exercises during their summer camps. This exercise proves that Wilmington remains a vital strategic location for military operations.”

The park is located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space. It is the highest volume cargo airport in Ohio and ranked 23rd in the United States, according to the port authority.

In Other News
1
New ramen shop coming to Kettering is owned by family behind Blossom...
2
Alcohol could be a factor in fatal Preble County crash
3
Lawyer for Miami County doctor Werling argues against prison in...
4
Community prayer vigil to take place daily while NATO assembly is in...
5
Key Ads celebrates seven decades of living the maxim ‘Repetition builds...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.