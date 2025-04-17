Wilmington Air Park will host ‘Live in 25′ Air Guard exercise

Ohio has four major units in the Air National Guard: The 178th Wing in Springfield; the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield; the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo and the 121st Air Refueling Wing, near Columbus.

The exercise is scheduled from May 1- 6, “emulating the kind of environment where American units might need to operate in a potential future conflict,” the port authority said.

“During the Live in ’25 event, the Ohio Air National Guard will complete their operations simultaneously with other ongoing airport operations,” Col. Curtis Voltz, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, said in a port statement. “This agile combat exercise opportunity will enhance the training the units complete throughout the year.”

“This exercise represents more than just a training opportunity,” said Pat Haley, Wilmington mayor. “It’s a testament to our community’s heritage and our continued support of our military personnel. By opening our community to military training, we’re not just supporting national defense, but creating new economic opportunities for our region.”

“We’re honored to play a role in supporting the (Ohio Air National Guard’s) national defense mission,” said T. Alex Beres, executive director of the port authority and the air park.

Added Beres: “When Ohio Air National Guard units land, conduct hot pit refueling, take off and do their other operations in this exercise, we’ll support them with the same world-class facilities and assets that make us one of the busiest cargo-focused and industrial airports in the country.”

A former Air Force base, Wilmington Air Park is home to Air Transport Services Group, ABX Air, an Amazon Air cargo-sorting operation, the Ohio/Indiana UAS Center and much else.

Clinton County Air Force Base closed in the early 1970s.

Said Kirby Tolliver, a local resident and former base worker, “Seeing military activity return to Wilmington after 54 years is incredibly emotional. ... I not only served at the base, but I grew up watching the guard practice parachuting exercises during their summer camps. This exercise proves that Wilmington remains a vital strategic location for military operations.”

The park is located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space. It is the highest volume cargo airport in Ohio and ranked 23rd in the United States, according to the port authority.