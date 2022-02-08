Wilson Health, Premier Health to partner on cancer care in Shelby County

Over the past year, Wilson Health performed community needs assessments and feasibility studies to determine their course of action when it comes to offering cancer care services locally, the release said.

“The market research was very telling. The residents in our community don’t want to travel far for cancer treatment services and they expect our high-quality care they’ve come to know and trust. We listened and are very excited to make our vision become a reality,” said Klosterman. “This service line model is unique in that it is built around collaboration to provide optimum cancer treatment for each and every patient locally. This will allow medical providers to be successful by leveraging the expertise and research available through Premier Health.”

The collaboration includes planning for a hospital-based chemotherapy infusion center on Wilson Health’s main campus that will be staffed by Premier Health physicians and clinical staff.

Premier Health is Southwest Ohio’s only certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading cancer centers.

“Through this innovative arrangement – a first for Premier Health – we are pleased to collaborate with Wilson Health to offer quality cancer care close to home for the residents of Shelby County,” said Dr. James Ouellette, chair of the Premier Health Cancer Institute.