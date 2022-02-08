Wilson Health, Premier Health to partner on cancer care in Shelby County

Wilson Health announced today it will begin offering cancer care services in Shelby County and surrounding communities in collaboration with Premier Health, whose cancer care centers are accredited by the Commission on Cancer.
“Collaboration is key when treating cancer,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health, in a release. “Through this collaborative partnership, Wilson Health will offer our community nationally recognized cancer care services close to home. We are excited to work side-by-side with Premier Health oncology experts for the benefit of Shelby County patients.”
Wilson Health operates a 90-bed hospital in Sidney and the healthy system employs more than 800 in the region. Wilson has offices located in Sidney, Fort Loramie/Minster area, Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins in Shelby County. It also has an office in Piqua in Miami County.
Dayton-based Premier Health operates Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Samaritan Behavioral Health, as well as several nursing and rehabilitation facilities, urgent cares, surgery centers and more.
In 2020, the network had about 13,200 employees, and just over $1.9 billion in operating revenue.
Over the past year, Wilson Health performed community needs assessments and feasibility studies to determine their course of action when it comes to offering cancer care services locally, the release said.
“The market research was very telling. The residents in our community don’t want to travel far for cancer treatment services and they expect our high-quality care they’ve come to know and trust. We listened and are very excited to make our vision become a reality,” said Klosterman. “This service line model is unique in that it is built around collaboration to provide optimum cancer treatment for each and every patient locally. This will allow medical providers to be successful by leveraging the expertise and research available through Premier Health.”
The collaboration includes planning for a hospital-based chemotherapy infusion center on Wilson Health’s main campus that will be staffed by Premier Health physicians and clinical staff.
Premier Health is Southwest Ohio’s only certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the nation’s leading cancer centers.
“Through this innovative arrangement – a first for Premier Health – we are pleased to collaborate with Wilson Health to offer quality cancer care close to home for the residents of Shelby County,” said Dr. James Ouellette, chair of the Premier Health Cancer Institute.
