Winans expanding footprint in Piqua with addition of coffee roasting facility

The project is expected to create six new jobs and represents a capital investment of more than $600,000. JobsOhio awarded the project a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.

“This assistance will make it more feasible for our company to redevelop a vacant industrial building in the historically economically disadvantaged downtown area of Piqua,” Wilson Reiser, Winans’ CEO and the fifth generation of the Winans family to run the business, said in a statement. “A core value of our company is to anchor and reinvest in the small towns that have supported us over the years. The JobsOhio assistance will make that possible and pave the way for other entrepreneurs to join us.”