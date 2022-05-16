Winans expanding footprint in Piqua with addition of coffee roasting facility

Winans Chocolates + Coffees is adding 6,000-square-foot building next to its Piqua production facility that will serve as a coffee roasting facility.
The project is expected to create six new jobs and represents a capital investment of more than $600,000. JobsOhio awarded the project a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.
“This assistance will make it more feasible for our company to redevelop a vacant industrial building in the historically economically disadvantaged downtown area of Piqua,” Wilson Reiser, Winans’ CEO and the fifth generation of the Winans family to run the business, said in a statement. “A core value of our company is to anchor and reinvest in the small towns that have supported us over the years. The JobsOhio assistance will make that possible and pave the way for other entrepreneurs to join us.”
Reiser said the renovation will allow Winans to increase its coffee production to meet growing demand and allow its chocolate operation to expand into the current coffee area. The ultimate goal of the project is to increase chocolate and coffee production to facilitate the growth of more retail locations throughout Ohio.
“Winans has a proud history of bringing joy to Ohioans with its confections for over a century, and its continued growth brings more investment and revitalization to Piqua’s downtown,” JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a statement. “This restored facility will increase production to meet the high demand for Winans’ outstanding products while breathing new life into an underutilized building in the center of Piqua.”
The expanded space will also allow them to leverage bulk purchasing for their coffee beans, providing space to order more at a lower price. Coffee-growing countries have been impacted by the pandemic, as well as other types of political and economic volatility, creating supply chain issues for roasters.
Winans moved into its production facility in 2015, adding production lines, storage space and a retail store. The ability to run multiple lines and store larger amounts of their product has been critical to their retail expansion across the state. The additional space, directly across East High Street, will provide the capacity to continue growing.
“We’re thrilled to support a company with such a deep and proud Ohio history,” Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said in a statement. “Helping them continue to grow in their hometown and fuel the transformation of Piqua’s downtown represents an exciting opportunity for Winans and the Piqua community.”
