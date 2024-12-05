Winds up to 60 mph cause power outages, damage in Dayton area

Montgomery County had the strongest gust reported, with 60 mph winds recorded in Dayton and at the Dayton International Airport and Dayton Wright Brothers Airport.

More than 4,400 AES Ohio customers were impacted after winds downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment. As of 11:38 a.m., 1,785 customers were still without power, including 885 in Miami County and 504 in Montgomery County.

The Barrel House near downtown Dayton posted video on social media of winds blowing a brick facade wall over and onto the bar’s patio late Wednesday.

“That wind sure is something, huh?” the post read. “We’ll be open in the morning one way or another, you just might have to come in through the back.”

Woodard Development workers were clearing the collapsed wall Thursday morning.

Downtown Troy looked like the Grinch paid a visit, with the city’s Christmas tree toppled over at the public square.

“Winter weather is known to throw a wrench into the best-laid holiday plans! Our downtown Christmas tree was knocked over by high winds last night,” the city shared on Facebook. “PSC Crane will partner with city electrical, street and park staff, and we hope to reset it as soon as possible (weather permitting).”

Strong winds are expected to continue into Thursday evening, with peak gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible, according to the NWS.

Calmer conditions and mostly sunny skies are forecasted through the weekend. While high temperatures will be around 32 degrees Friday, mild temperatures should return by early next week.