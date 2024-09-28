Winds topple famous Dixie Twin Drive-In sign

The 67-year-old Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre made the transition into the digital age for both screens in 2014. The drive-in sticks to a traditional 1950s aesthetic and has two screens, one 120′ by 52′ and the other 100′ by 65′. The grounds are tree enclosed and fit 900 vehicles comfortably.

Dixie Twin features “first-run” movies and play 2 movies per screen, per night. BeetleJuice BeetleJuice was to air on Friday before the storm closed the drive in.

The Dixie Drive-In also hosts a flea market every Sunday morning.