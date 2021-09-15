Windsor Fashions opens at The Greene Town Center

Founded by the Zekaria family, Windsor, which opened its first store in 1937, focuses on providing on-trend apparel for women. From school-based occasions such as prom and graduation to special events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve or everyday occasions, Windsor prides itself on broad, inspiring assortments of the latest trends.

With a mission to “create an oasis that inspires and empowers women,” Windsor says it is experiencing “strong momentum” both in-store and online despite closures and downsizing in today’s retail climate. The company has over 240 U.S.-based stores and a fast-growing e-commerce business.