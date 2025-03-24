Winning $150,000 Powerball ticket sold at Troy gas station

A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Troy for Saturday’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 6, 7, 25, 46, 57 and Powerball 12 with a Power Play of 3.
The ticket that matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball was sold at Shell at 503 E. Staunton Road.
With the winner’s Power Play purchase, the third-highest prize was increased by three.
No one won the jackpot, which is $461 million for tonight’s drawing.
Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
