Winter storm wallops Dayton region, causing treacherous roadway conditions

He said it was expected to be about 15 degrees outside at 8 a.m.

Most schools and universities cancelled school today early on Thursday due to the expected snow fall and frigid temperatures.

City and county officials said snow crews were having a tough time keeping ahead of the weather mixture later Thursday and it made for treacherous conditions on highways and roadways.

There were crashes on I-75 and I-70 that closed lanes for several hours. Also, the weather damaged a utility pole in Kettering which resulted in more than 1,000 customers losing power for part of the day.

“Most of the roads including the state highways are covered in snow,” Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said late Thursday afternoon. “We hope we can get it pretty well cleaned up by tomorrow during the day. Depending on how much snow we get.”

The engineer’s office had 20 crews clearing the roads.

Officials continued to warn residents to stay home and off the roads Friday unless absolutely necessary. They asked if anyone has to drive, that they use caution and give plenty of space for plow trucks to operate

Dayton Public Works Director Fred Stovall said his office had trucks out plowing roads starting at 3 a.m.

“Right now we plan to work around the clock through Saturday, maybe even Sunday depending on what the snowfall is going to bring,” he said.

He said a primary concern was to break up sleet and lay down treatment before the snow fell to prevent issues in the future. The city described most of the major roads in Dayton as “passable.”

Stovall said clearing the roads is an important task for a lot of reasons including public safety.

“We want to get treatment down especially for our emergency vehicles and people who really really need to get out,” he said.

While crews worked on the roads, AES crews worked on a utility pole that was damaged because of the winter weather.

Nearly 1,300 AES Ohio customers were without power in Kettering Thursday afternoon after the company announced a scheduled outage to fix a damaged utility pole.

Icing and freezing from the winter storm damaged a cross-arm on a utility pole that is associated with two main power lines, a spokeswoman said. The impacted areas were between Dorothy Lane and Stroop Road and east of Ackerman Boulevard to Shroyer Road, according to the City of Kettering.

The outage was expected to last about 2 hours.

AES Ohio was reporting 2,504 total outages as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In addition to Montgomery County, there were 531 in Darke County and 357 in Greene County.

How to help with snow removal

With snow and ice anticipated in the forecast, salt truck drivers do require the public’s assistance to help crews be more efficient.

Here are some ways to help keep the salt truck drivers and motorists safe: