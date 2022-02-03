Nearly 2,000 to lose power in Kettering after storm damages utility pole

About 2,000 AES Ohio customers in Kettering are scheduled to lose power for two hours after winter weather damaged a utility pole.
The outage is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. and will affect 1,942 customers, according to the company.
“It’s critical that we get it fixed,” said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio director of corporate communications.
Icing and freezing from the winter storm damaged a cross-arm on a utility pole that is associated with two main power lines, she said.
The impacted areas are expected to be between Dorothy Lane and Stroop Road and east of Ackerman Boulevard to Shroyer Road, according to the City of Kettering.
On Wednesday morning a substation issue resulted in more than 8,000 AES Ohio customers losing power. That afternoon, about 3,300 customers in Greene County also experienced an outage. Service was restored to most customers by 3 p.m.