Witnesses pull crash victims from vehicle before it catches fire: One flown to hospital

49 minutes ago
Witnesses reportedly extracted two people from a car before it caught fire after an early morning crash Sunday that sent one person to the hospital by Careflight.

The single-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning on Haddix Road in Clark County.

The passenger of the vehicle was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance.

“Alcohol is suspected and it is being investigated as an alcohol-related crash,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Slanker.

Emergency crews are investigating claims by the driver that there was a third person in the vehicle.

“There were some witnesses on scene that helped extract the driver and the passenger before the car caught onto flames, but none of those independent witnesses saw a third person,” Slanker said.

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

