Woman arrested after Riverside man found dead in his home

Sarah Bierma. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined Combs’ cause and manner of death at this time.

During the investigation, police realized Combs’ cell phone was missing. The family had disconnected it, but re-connected the phone so that investigators could attempt to find it. Police were able to ping its location and found the cell phone with the suspect, Sturgeon said.

Police interviewed Bierma before she was booked into jail. Officers plan to present charges to the prosecutor’s office.

It’s not clear how or if Combs and Bierma knew each other. Sturgeon said doesn’t appear they had “any consistent connection,” but that Combs picked up Bierma on Xenia Avenue the previous Saturday.

More information is expected to be released once charges are filed. We will update this story as details are released.