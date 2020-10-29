Woman arrested at Washington Twp. massage parlor on prostitution-related charges

During an undercover operation, Fu allegedly initiated a sex act on a confidential informant during a 60-minute deep tissue massage in exchange for a $40 tip.

Investigators also said that Fu is the manager of the business and that she supervised another woman. That woman told detectives she “was required to work from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and was not adequately compensated for her labor by United States labor law.” Fu reportedly drove the woman to and from the massage parlor every day, according to court documents.

Fu also has two similar prostitution-related cases pending in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The first was filed in August 2019 and the second in March 2020, records show.

Fu is held on $125,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.