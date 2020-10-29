Woman arrested at Washington Twp. massage parlor on prostitution-related charges

A Columbus woman with two pending prostitution-related cases in Cuyahoga County now faces similar charges here following her arrest earlier this week at a Washington Twp. massage business.
Yulian Fu, 51, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday for promoting prostitution and prostitution. The charges were filed Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court.
Fu was arrested Monday at the Gypsophila Asia Spa, 761 Lyons Road, in Washington Twp. following an undercover operation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
The investigation followed two complaints about the business alleging possible human trafficking and suspicious activity.
The most recent complaint was made Aug. 28 by an employee of the business in the space adjacent to the massage parlor in the strip mall. The complaint noted that the Gypsophila Asia Spa storefront had a heavy tint and that the spa had male-only clients who would arrive late into the evening. Business hours were posted on the spa’s website as 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Washington Twp. officials said there was not a zoning certificate, and there was no business permit either, according to court documents.
During an undercover operation, Fu allegedly initiated a sex act on a confidential informant during a 60-minute deep tissue massage in exchange for a $40 tip.
Investigators also said that Fu is the manager of the business and that she supervised another woman. That woman told detectives she “was required to work from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and was not adequately compensated for her labor by United States labor law.” Fu reportedly drove the woman to and from the massage parlor every day, according to court documents.
Fu also has two similar prostitution-related cases pending in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The first was filed in August 2019 and the second in March 2020, records show.
Fu is held on $125,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.